WALDORF — MARY B. HOWARD age 80 of Waldorf, Maryland peacefully took the stairway to Heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with family and friends by her bedside. On Saturday October 19, 2019, viewing will take place from 10 am until time of service 11 am at New Hope AME Church, 12310 Washington Square, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland.
