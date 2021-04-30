OCALA, FL — (Asmussen) Mary Carolyn Marlow passed away peacefully on April 11, 2021, at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, Fla.
Carol was born in Brandywine, Md., to William Asmussen and Bessie Asmussen on January 12, 1941, and spent much of her life in Cheltenham, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patricia Compton, her brothers William Asmussen, Jr, Wayne Asmussen and sister Barbara Tayman.
She is survived by her children Pamela Dixon (Jim), Daniel Marlow (Katie), Joanna Wilson (Jack), Richard Marlow, Jr. (Kennetha) and Jamie Kvarme 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister Dixie Thompson and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s name to the E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House, 9505 SW 110th St., Ocala, FL 34481.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.