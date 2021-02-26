NANJEMOY — Mary Catherine (DeVane) Lippold Lewis, of Nanjemoy, Md., died peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2021. Mary was born on November 26, 1941, in Washington, D.C., to the late George F. and Ella A. DeVane. Mary was a long-time resident of Nanjemoy in Charles County.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband Harry D. Lewis, sisters Elois Hayden (Luther) and Helen Stachura (Mike), brother George DeVane, and son Raymond Lippold. Mary is survived by her brothers James DeVane (Barbara), William DeVane (Cindy) and brother George’s long-time companion Betty Gilroy, daughters Donna Coberly (Bob) and Cynthia Deane (Terry Sexton), son Joseph Lippold (George), granddaughter Heather Miller (Josh), grandson Tyler Coberly, great-granddaughters Allie Raye and Charlotte Elizabeth Miller, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Mary was a past president and member of the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 56 years, a past president and life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #10081 for 48 years, and the American Legion Post #82 for 19 years. She received Red Cross Disaster Training and volunteered at the Nanjemoy Community Center and Mount Hope School in Nanjemoy. She loved to serve her community, enjoyed volunteering to help others, spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, painting, gardening, reading, crocheting, and many other activities and crafts. She lived a very fulfilled life and was known by so many as “Aunt Mary”.
Pallbearers will be her nephews Eddie DeVane, Michael Stachura, Jr. Collins, Steve DeVane, Nick Collins, and grandson-in-law Josh Miller. Honorary pallbearers are brothers James DeVane and William DeVane, son-in-law Bob Coberly and grandson Tyler Coberly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mary to Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department at 4260 Port Tobacco Rd. Nanjemoy, MD 20662 or to Maryland Veterans Museum at 11000 Crain Hwy. Newburg, MD 20664.
Viewing was held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 4 p.m.— 7 p.m. with limited access for 6 p.m. prayer service. Service, burial and reception were held Thursday, February 25, 2021, and will be limited to family only.
