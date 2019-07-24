LA PLATA — Mary Eleanore Coates Smallwood Lyles, 84 of La Plata, Maryland, transitioned to eternal life, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Viewing, 6:00 pm until 9:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640 and on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Viewing 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 noon. Interment, Church Cemetery.
