CLINTON — (Farmer) Mary Emma Brown, affectionately known as “Puddin”, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1935, in Dentsville, Md., to the late Annie Victoria Campbell and William Joseph Farmer. Mary was the third oldest of six children.
Mary was educated in the Charles County public schools and graduated from Bel Alton High School. She worked for Prince George’s Hospital and General Electric (GE) and retired from GE in 1991.
Mary was an extremely outgoing, caring and loving person. She never met a stranger and left a good impression on everyone. Mary treasured spending time with her sisters Agnes and Hazel, playing cards, bingo and dancing. She was a devoted sister, aunt, friend, and a loving Godmother to Marlene Thomas, Richard Farmer, and Reginald Reeves (deceased). She was so proud of all their accomplishments and made sure their needs were met. She will be deeply missed and will forever live on through our long-lasting and loving memories of her in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother James (Clara), sisters Frances Geneise, and Delores Farmer, and her ex-husband Marshall Brown. She leaves to cherish her loving memory sisters Hazel (Melvin) Edelin, and Agnes Moore, nephews Edelin, Richard Farmer, Aubrey (Breeze) Moore, Anthony Moore, Charles Farmer, and niece Selena Wade. In addition, she leaves many cousins and other special friends.
