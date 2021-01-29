TOMPSKINSVILLE — Mary Evangeline Hill, 77, died on January 18, 2021, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
She was born in Newport, Maryland on August 21, 1943, to the late Francis Lee Wathen and Mary Rita Murphy. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by James M.Hill Sr.; her sister Tess Payne; brother Roger Wathen.
She is survived by her sons James M. Hill Jr., Donald W. Hill and his wife Sylvia; grandchildren Daniel Hill, Nicholas Hill and Ashleigh Hill; great grandchildren Owen Hill, Raelynn Hill, and Aubrey Donovan; sister Anita McCollum; brother Pat Wathen.
Her favorite things to do were cooking, visiting family, shopping, crossword puzzles, and taking care of her animals.
Mary loved her children, her grandchildren, and all of her family and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Issue, MD 20645.
Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Hill, Nick Hill, Steve Shyrock, Kenny Golway, Jimmy Hill, and Kyle Donovan.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cobb Island VFD and EMS, P. O. Box 156, Cobb Island, Maryland or to Holy Ghost Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664.
