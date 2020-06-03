Mary Evelyn Wilcher (Stahler)

ISSUE, Md. — Mary Evelyn Wilcher, age 77 of Swan Point, Md., died May 28, 2020.
Mary was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, friend and grandmother and a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church. She was an active member of Waldorf Family Moose Lodge, was a diehard Redskins fan. She also enjoyed the Washington Nationals and Jimmy Johnson of NASCAR. She loved boating, fishing, cooking, hunting and calling in turkeys, needlepoint, crosswords, dancing and eating crabs. She could pack an amazing funny car parachute. She was very clever and could fix nearly anything. She was always positive and loved life.
She was the daughter of Norman S. Stahler and LaRue Sherman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly “Kim,” “Kimmy,” “Kidder” Martin and her son-in-law, Francis “Mike,” “Mikee,” “Michael; and her grandchild, Amanda “Mandy, Panda, Dumplin” Martin.
Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.