LA PLATA — Age 85 of La Plata, MD, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. Survived by her children, Deborah, Vicki, Mark, Ronald, John, William, Karen, Rozzetter, Steven (deceased) Richardson. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, viewing at 10am, service at 11am — First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Services, P.A.. White Plains, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.