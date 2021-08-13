CHAPIN, S.C. — Mary Jane Nace, 86, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Chapin, SC, on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, SC, is assisting the family.
Mary Jane was born in Mutual, MD, on March 3, 1935, to Harry and Alma Cox Harkness. She grew up on a farm in Calvert County and graduated from Hood College in 1957 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. After college, she married Richard "Dick" Nace, a naval officer. As his duty stations often changed, they lived in many locations over the 20 years during his active duty including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Rota, Spain. They eventually settled in Parker, CO, for nearly 30 years and later in Hendersonville, NC. They recently moved to Chapin, SC, to be closer to family.
While her two daughters were of school age, Mary Jane did substitute teaching, and later began a career in library work beginning at the John Steinbeck Library in Salinas, CA, and at Cumberland Valley High School library in Pennsylvania. While she lived in Parker, she worked in several Colorado public libraries.
Mary Jane's life was filled with volunteer activities. Wherever she lived, she actively participated in many church functions, including the St. James Thrift Shop in Hendersonville and the Charity Board there. In addition, she was a member of the Hendersonville Friends of the Library, the Hendersonville Chapter of American Association of University Women, and the local chapter of P.E.O. She was also active with several local political organizations.
Mary Jane embraced life and she enjoyed many hobbies. Her favorites included playing bridge, Mah-Jongg, and Words with Friends, reading, completing jigsaw puzzles, and traveling. She was social beyond measure and loved to text and talk with friends and family on her iPhone. Her greatest joy was her two daughters and their families. She was extremely generous, always thought of others before herself, and was a model of what a true friend is.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Alma Hughes Otts (Malcolm). Survivors include her husband, Dick, of 64 years; two daughters, Cathy Nace (David Levy) of Silver Spring, MD, Beth Lay (John) of Chapin, SC; a granddaughter, Emma Limbaugh; two great-grandchildren, James and Adalynn Boggs; and her extended family including Sally Otts Griffiths, (Donne), Jim Otts (Nanci), Bryce, Rachel, and Makenna Lay, Garrett Lay, Grace Lay, Olivia Rone, and Jimmy Boggs. She will be deeply missed by all.
The family is grateful for the outstanding and compassionate medical care by the MICU and Cardiology teams at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Mary Jane Nace to Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676 (www.christchurchcalvert.org, 410-586-0565).
