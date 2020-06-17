Mary Jean Embrey (Meade)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (Meade) Mary Jean Embrey passed away at her home on June 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 78 years old, born in Lisbon, Ohio, to Morgan and Velma Meade and raised in Tippecanoe, Ohio.
In 1959 she moved to the D.C. area and worked at the FBI. Married Woody Embrey December 1960.
Loving mother to four children (Karla, Tricia, Clark, Troy), 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She retired as a pharmacy tech in 2007. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial service will be held at a later time.
