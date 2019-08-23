LA PLATA — Mary Lucille Matthews, 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, in La Plata, MD. She is survived by her two children, John and Patricia, six grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, James R. and William E.; her brothers, John, Michael, Thomas, Joseph and William; her sisters, Mary Helen and Ann Patricia; her father, Rosevill and mother, Mary Elizabeth. Funeral services will be held at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD on Monday, August 26. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.