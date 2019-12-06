LA PLATA — Mary Louise Green, affectionately known as Louise, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at BridgePoint Healthcare in Washington, DC. Louise was born in Charles County, MD on October 23, 1934 to the late Thomas and Mary L. (Jackson) Winters. Viewing, 10:30am followed by Tributes, 11:30am, Mass, 12:00noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St. Mary’s Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Online guestbook www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Mary Louise Green
Service information
Dec 12
Viewing
Thursday, December 12, 2019
10:30AM
10:30AM
Dec 12
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, December 12, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Dec 12
Interment
Thursday, December 12, 2019
2:30PM
2:30PM
Maryland Veteran Cemetery
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623
