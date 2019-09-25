INDIAN HEAD — Surrounded by her family, Mary J. Smallwood, 85, of Indian Head, Maryland, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA on September 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5560 Pleasant Grove Road, Marbury, Maryland 20658. A viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Services will begin at 11:00 A.M., followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by Adams Funeral Home 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608.
