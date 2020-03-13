WALDORF — Mary Theresa Chase, age 76, departed this life peacefully on March 04, 2020, at her residence in Waldorf, Maryland.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at New Hope Church of God, 4200 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Burial; Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Md.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.