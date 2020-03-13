WALDORF — Mary Theresa Chase, age 76, departed this life peacefully on March 04, 2020, at her residence in Waldorf, Maryland.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at New Hope Church of God, 4200 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Burial; Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Md.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Maryland.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation/Viewing
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
NEW HOPE CHURCH OF GOD
4200 Old Washington Road
Waldorf, MD 20602
Mar 14
Services
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
NEW HOPE CHURCH OF GOD
4200 Old Washington Road
Waldorf, MD 20602
Mar 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:45PM
Heritage Memorial Cemetery
13472 Poplar Hill Road
Waldorf, MD 20601
