CHARLOTTE HALL — Matthew Robert Eppley, 22, of Charlotte Hall, passed away on January 6, 2021. Matthew was born on November 29, 1998, in La Plata, and was the beloved son of David and Alice Eppley.
Matthew graduated from La Plata High School in 2016. He is a graduate of the College of Southern Maryland with a AAS Degree in Engineering Technology. He worked for Roy Rogers for five (5) years where he met so many wonderful people and friends. He was a current employee with Smartsite, LLC in Waldorf as a CADD Tech.
He was an intelligent and kind man. He had a passion for creating music and beats as a backing track for songs. His creativity was inspiring and he was an artist at heart. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, cruising on his skateboard and perfecting tricks. It was common to find him parked in front of a monitor playing the latest video game. He could spend hours gaming. He was a wonderful son, brother and friend. Remember his bright smile, boisterous laughter and jokester ways. Matthew will always be close by in heart, mind and memories.
Matthew is survived by his parents, David and Alice Eppley of Charlotte Hall; brother, Jimmy Eppley of Charlotte Hall; paternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Eppley of Parkville and maternal grandmother, Margaret Roth of Prince Frederick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Roth.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for everyone’s safety, a Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held at a later date.
