Maud Pinkney (Houston)

BRANDYWINE — of Brandywine, Md., passed from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph W. Pinkney and a son, Vernon. She is survived by her children Joseph, Jr. (Betsy), Floyd (Aretha), Phillip (Debra); and Rose Catherine. She leaves to cherish her memory of her grandchildren, Andre, Kira, Tanya, April, and three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Victoria, Logan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maud was born July 12, 1928, to Phillip (deceased) and Rosa Emmaleane (deceased) Houston in Denton, Md. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Bowie State Teacher’s college and a Master of Science degree in Library Science from University of Maryland. She started her teaching career in Baltimore County and then worked as a librarian and teacher in various schools throughout Southern Md. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Md. 20608. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Piney Parish, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, Md. 20602 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Md. 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
