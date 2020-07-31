LA PLATA — Maurine Athalie Simpson, 92, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the Genesis Healthcare Center in La Plata.
Born on March 10, 1928 in Lanham, she was the daughter of the late Harold G. Tarbox and Mary E. Tarbox. Mrs. Simpson was an office worker in the motel industry.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert Edward Simpson; son Jeffrey Burch Sr; grandson James Burch.
Mrs. Simpson is survived by her children Theresa Good and her husband Richard, Roy Burch Jr. and his wife Alaina; sister Dora M. Cabe; brothers Gary and Russell Tarbox; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11AM until time of Mass at 12Noon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, 20646.
Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.
COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is still in place. While establishments are operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others.
Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P. O. Box 1390, La Plata, 20646.
