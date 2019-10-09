CLINTON — Max W. Gould of Clinton, MD died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband for 62 years to Lelis O. (Ramos) Gould; devoted father of John E. (Peggy) Gould of Boerne, TX, Lori A. Gould of Clinton, MD, Max A. (Mary) Gould of Milford, DE, Michael A. Gould of Clinton, MD and the late Kelli R. Wilson; dear brother of Joan Davis of Oakland, MD, Ted (Rhonda) Gould of Volga, W. Va. and Kenny (Janet) Gould of Grafton, W. VA and the late Pat Gould; loving grandfather of Dr. Julie Gould, Jeremy Gould, Sydney (BJ) Wells, Hannah Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Joseph (Amy) Gould, Matthew Gould, Breanna Gould, Samuel Gould, Elizabeth Gould and the late Jeffrey Gould; sweet great-grandfather of Angelina Gould, Ava Gould, Isyan Gould and Khalai Gould. Max leaves behind many friends and relatives scattered across the United States.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.