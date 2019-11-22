BRANDYWINE — Melba Ruth Croson, 99, passed away on November, 15, 2019 in Tappahannock, Virginia. Born in Washington DC, on September 27, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Almeda Hudson. Melba is survived by her son Gary (Joan), Sister Donna Nichols, Grandsons Christopher, Joseph, Jimmy Croson and Granddaughter Laura Brooks and four Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James Stanley Croson, Sr., her son James Stanley Croson, Jr., and brother, Norman Hudson. Visitation will be held at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11am to 2pm with a Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 1:45pm.
Melba Ruth Croson
