Melvin Francis Kuster, IV "Bucky"

LEXINGTON PARK — Melvin Francis “Bucky” Kuster, IV, age 57 of Lexington Park, died July 4, 2020. Born October 16, 1962 in Washington, DC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bucky, III and brother, Mitchell.
He is survived by his mother, Layne Kuster of Accokeek; daughter, Krystal Brensinger of Lexington Park; two sisters, Carole Kuster of Bel Alton, Md. and Robin (Ryan) Mendelson of Greenville, Ten.; and brother, David (Kelli) Werkmeister of Brighton, Ten.; and his grandchildren, Buddy, LeeLand, and Matthew, Jr.
Service and interment will be private.
