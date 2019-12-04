LA PLATA — Mercedes Catherine Vaira, 90 of La Plata, MD, died November 28, 2019. Viewing at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, MD on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Monongahela, Pennsylvania on Monday, December 9, 2019. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Mercedes Catherine Vaira
Service information
Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sacred Heart
201 St. Marys Avenue
LaPlata, MD 20646
201 St. Marys Avenue
LaPlata, MD 20646
Dec 7
Funeral Mass
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Sacred Heart
201 St. Marys Avenue
LaPlata, MD 20646
201 St. Marys Avenue
LaPlata, MD 20646
