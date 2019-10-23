BEVERLY HILLS, FL — Michael L. Eid, formerly of Waldorf, passed away on September 18, 2019. He resided in Beverly Hills, Florida. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kem; daughter Stephanie; son-in-law Matt; grandchildren Sean and Matthew; a sister, Phyllis; brother-in-law Bill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barb; his sister, Elaine; and brother-in-law Earl.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences can be left at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/chronicleonline/obituary.aspx?n=michael-louis-eid&pid=194215774.
