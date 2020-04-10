Michael H. Legagneux, Jr.

LA PLATA — Michael Howard Legagneux Jr., 42, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Born on June 23, 1977, in La Plata, he was the son of Michael H. Legagneux Sr. and the late Susan C. Legagneux. Mr. Legagneux was an elevator mechanic and a member of the Union Local No. 10. He was a loving husband and father who adored his daughters. An outdoors enthusiast, Mr. Legagneux enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his father, Mr. Legagneux is survived by his wife, Kimberly A. Legagneux; daughters Meredith Ann and Michelle Mae Legagneux.
Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
