WALDORF — Michael Joseph Monaco, born January 21, 1949, in Washington, D.C.; died June 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph F. and Gertrude J. (O’Leary) Monaco.
St. Anthony’s High School, class of 1966; business degree from Penn State; Marine, trained at Camp Lejeune, stationed in Okinawa; met Lois Hodges, they married in 1976. He worked at Southern Tire for 34 years as store manager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lois Monaco, his sister Jean Humphreys and his brother Albert Monaco.
Survived by his sons, Jimmy (Tammy) Reulet of Mechanicsville and David Reulet (Kelly Carroll) of Waldorf; daughter Cheri Reulet of Avenue, MD; and grandchildren, Chris, Diana, Melanie, A. J., Michael, Matthew, Madison, Michelle and Josh; great grandchildren Curtis, Levi, Orson and Aria; sisters; Mary Ellen Chanin, Angelina Robb, brother, James Monaco, many nieces and nephews; as well as the new love in his life for the past 6 years, Suki.
Viewing at Raymond Funeral Service in La Plata, Md., on Monday, July 12, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A Christian Mass to be held at St. Peter’s Church in Waldorf, Md., on Tuesday, July 13, 11 a.m., Burial to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors in memory of Mike.
Please visit www.raymondfuneralservice.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
