MITCHELLVILLE — Michael “Andy” Wilt, formerly of White Plains, passed away on August 13, 2019 after a short illness. Andy was born on September 27, 1958. He graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1976, and received his B.S. from the University of Maryland in 1980. He worked as an Electronic Engineer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren for 31 years. He attended Christ Church, La Plata and was a member of NARFE chapter 1972.
