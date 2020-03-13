LA PLATA — Nancy C. Cartwright, 62, passed away on March 9, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 28, 1957 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Howard R. Cooksey and Dorothy B. Cooksey. Nancy delivered newspapers, including the Maryland Independent to homes in Charles County. She cared for many animals, including cats, birds, goats and chickens. In her younger years, Nancy enjoyed target shooting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl E. Almond; brother Robert “Bobby” Cooksey.
Nancy is survived by her husband Phillip Cartwright; children, Janet, Robert and Roger Almond; many other relatives and friends.
A gathering will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6PM until time for Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, Maryland 20646.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604.
Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
