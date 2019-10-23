WALDORF — Nancy Gladys Safewright, 77, of Waldorf, MD, died October 19, 2019 at home.
She was a homemaker, and ran a daycare business out of her home for 15 years, so she could be home for her family. She cared for the children like they were her own and enjoyed seeing them as grown ups who would come back to visit her over the years, as they cared for her as much as she did them.
Once her own children were grown, she entered the workforce in 1990 and worked as a secretary for the Federal Government at the U.S. Census Bureau for 13 years.
Once retirement came along, it was all about the grandchildren. She loved having her family around. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met. She had a huge heart and loved the help people. Her positive attitude and upbeat personality and kind spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, sudoku and feeding the birds. She also loved her dogs Daisy and Biscuit. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
She was the daughter of Bertha Adeline Rakes Dalton and Moyer Haywood Dalton. In addition to her parents she is also predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Frank James Safewright, Jr.; son, Timothy Wayne Safewright; brother, Jaycee Dalton; sisters, Louise Bentley, Mary Dalton and Betty Dalton.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Safewright; daughter-in-law, Shannon Safewright; brother, Jerry Dalton and his wife Joann; grandchildren, Anthony, Tawnee, Shawnee and Joshua; and “adopted daughters” Samanth Dillon Sapp and Tracy Haper Curtis, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-3PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00AM At Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 E. Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to The American Heart Association or The Lupus Foundation.
