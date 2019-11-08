CHARLOTTE HALL, MD — Nancy Jane Ingvalson, age 83, died on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her daughters.
Nancy was a Retail Manager for 45 plus years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Malvina Dorothy Wyatt.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Calisti (Tom), Karon Powell, and Mary Ellen Jones Herbert (Fred).
Visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name are asked to Alzheimer’s Association.
