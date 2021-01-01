MECHANICSVILLE — Nellie M. (Green) Pearce, 86, of Mechanicsville passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in La Plata, MD.
She was born on May 29, 1934 in Culpeper, VA in the same family home as her mother was born. She was a lifelong Maryland resident, who was raised in Morningside by her loving parents, Alfred and Mary (Colvin) Kuntz. She married the love of her life, Roy A. Pearce, on February 10, 1952. They were married for 68 years until he passed away this past February at the age of 91 years old.
After attending Suitland High School and marrying Roy, she worked at PEPCO in Washington, D.C., where she met her lifelong friend, Bobbie Michael of Adamstown, MD. They corresponded back and forth for over 65 years and were like sisters. Nellie also worked at J. C. Penney in Eastover, the Motor Vehicle Administration in Waldorf and St. Mary's County Social Services in Leonardtown until her retirement. She received many accolades during her years of employment.
Nellie enjoyed music, dancing, singing, playing games, crafting, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed attending Sunday school and services at the First Baptist Church of La Plata.
Nellie was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Mary (Colvin) Kuntz; husband, Roy A. Pearce; stepsister, June Cowles; and her grandson, Gabriel Ubinas.
She is survived by her three daughters, Darleen Stein and her husband, Tom of Coinjock, NC, Donna Watson and her husband, Mark of Brandywine, Laura Pearce and her longtime partner, Demetri Kousathanas of Clearwater, FL; stepsister, Marietta Pierce of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Carl Tucker (Heather), Kendra Stein Ridley (Gerald), Daniel Tucker (Jessica), Michael Tucker (Amy), Tara Ubinas (Mike), Jennifer Ubinas (Kyle), Adam Stein (Sherri), Kara Stein Krueger (Scott), Allison Watson Aponte (Marcos), Nathaniel Ubinas (Allison), Holly Watson (Wes), Erin Watson (Connor); great-grandchildren, Katie, Dillon, Courtney, Alisha, Christopher, Kelsie, Cameron, Hope, Gavin, Russell, Alexus, Ava, Elizabeth, Hallie, Walker, Gracie, Kellan, Barrett, Zayden, Bennett, Leverett "Lev", Monroe, Lennon, Kitt, Gwynn, Ella, and Maeverly, with an additional two (2) great-grandchildren on the way.
Nellie has been called an angel on Earth and was very special to many. She cherished her family and friends and always prayed for their health and protection. They could count on getting a sentimental card with encouragement. She had a pure heart and a kindness about her that would allow her to see the best in everyone and her love came through with every conversation. She loved life and took care of everyone else before herself.
Her family would like to thank the caregivers who came to the house, worked at Sagepoint Gardens Assisted Living, the University of Maryland Medical Center Emergency Room, Operating Room, and 2 South Nursing Unit, in La Plata, who provided such gentle and loving care for a Special Angel.
Visitation will be Monday, January 11, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, MD 20646. COVID guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Nellie's name can be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
