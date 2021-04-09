BRYANS ROAD — On Sunday April 4, 2021, at 6:04 p.m., Nikko was surrounded by family as she gained her wings.
Nikko was born on June 4, 1970 in Prince George’s Hospital to Agnes & David Neal. She was educated in the Prince George’s County Public school system and graduated from Crossland High School in 1988. Nikko fell in love and married Stanley Price on September 14, 1991. From that union they created 3 beautiful and loving children; Tovoia, Charmaine and Stanley II. They were married for 28 years but together for 34 years.
Nikko worked for the Department of Defense for 33 years. She started out working for them as a summer program offered at her high school. Nikko was the only student offered a full time position from her school with the Department of Defense. Nikko was a hard working woman who loved her job and co-workers. Nikko supported her husband with his company Toarley Construction while also being a cheerleading coach and volunteering around her community.
In her free time, Nikko enjoyed playing cards, completing crossword puzzles and watching her favorite Washington sports teams. Nikko loved her Washington football team (The Redskins). She knew all the stats and was ready if you challenged her on it. Nikko also enjoyed dancing, cooking her famous macaroni salad and going on vacations with her family. Her most memorable experience was celebrating her 50th birthday in Deep Creek with her entire family under one roof for an entire week.
I don’t think a day went by when Nikko did not have a Pepsi, it was definitely her favorite beverage of choice. Her favorite people in the world were her grandkids; Aamir Jr., Chaneil, Chalaya, & Taliyah. They took her heart immediately. Nikko was a very loving and caring person and had a great sense of humor. Nikko was the person that everyone would turn to for advice. She was easy to talk to, would never judge, and was extremely understanding. She was a true nurturer and a motivating person who was always willing to help. Nikko was a strong woman, She had two types of terminal cancer but still fought until it was her last breath.
Nikko is preceded in death by her husband Stanley R. Price I, her mother Anges L. Neal, sister Neicey Thompson, nephew Gregory Briscoe Jr., grandparents Joseph & Mary Neal, Annie & Maxwell Thompson, and in-laws Lloyd & Ruth Price.
Nikko is survived by her three children; Tovoia Johnson, Charmaine Price & Stanley Price II (Brieanna Cromwell), her son in-love Aamir Johnson Sr, her grandchildren Aamir Jr. & Taliyah Johnson, Chaneil Cunningham, and Chalaya Price; her parents David & Sharon Neal; her best friends/sisters Charlene Briscoe, Jackie & Arlene Neal, Shalyce Smith, and Michelle Thomas; brothers David & Robert Neal, and Amarie Proctor; sister in-laws Keia Neal, Deneen, Lisa, and Christine Price; brother in-laws Gregory Briscoe Sr., Chad Smith, Joseph Thomas, Rickie Brawner, Mark Watson I, Floyd, Mike, Norman, and Aaron Price; god son Mark Watson II; god parents; Robert & Elaine Proctor and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles & friends.
Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640.
Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.