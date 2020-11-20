INWOOD, WV — Noah Charles Mashinski, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away, August 28, 2020.
Noah was born July 18, 2020 in Martinsburg; the son of Christopher Mashinski and Emily Owens.
Along with his parents, Noah is survived by his sister, Kinsley Grace Mashinski of Bunker Hill; his paternal grandparents, Karen Mashinski and Thomas Austin of Maryland; and his maternal grandparents, Julie Owens and Donald Mauck of Kearneysville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Mashinski.
Services for Noah will be private.
