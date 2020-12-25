LA PLATA, MD — Lee Weinberger was born in Philadelphia on January 6, 1937 and passed away at his home on December 16, 2020.
Lee is survived by his wife of 61 years, Madelene, his three sons, Ron, Jim, and Michael and his grandchildren, Melissa, Royce, Jonah, and Brett.
Lee's Air Force career began in January 1954, with the Aire Force Reserves. In September 1954, he enlisted in the Regular Air Force and was trained as a Cryptographic Operator. He subsequently became an Administrative Specialist and Personnel Affairs Technician. Upon being commissioned in September 1971, he was assigned duties as a Personnel Officer until October 1978 when he became the Headquarters Squadron Commander for the 1100th Air Base Wing. Upon reassignment in October 1980, he returned to the Personnel Field within the Officer's Assignment Division, Headquarters Air Force Systems Command. Captain Weinberger's assignments included Mississippi, Virginia, and Vietnam. His 13 awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal; First Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal; First Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Good Conduct Medal with Two Loops, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired with the rank of Captain after 28 years of service.
In his civilian life, he was a Vice President of Human Resources of a government defense contractor and was a founding member and past President, Treasurer, and Financial Secretary of Sha'are Shalom Synagogue in Southern Maryland. He was instrumental in the fundraising efforts for the building of the synagogue and the congregation's work with Lifestyles, supporting the organization's mission to end homelessness.
More than a hobby, Lee was often behind the scenes on family trips documenting the travels with his photography. His works have graced not only his home, they have been hung in the synagogue, as well as seen in local community events, and the newspaper.
Lee had a great joy of life with travel, wines, Jack Daniels, dark chocolate, and politics among his passions.
The family had private service on December 21, 2020 and a military honors burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Congregation Sha'are Shalom at 18 Henry Ford Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602.
