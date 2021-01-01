WALDORF — Olivia "Sissy" Lee Murphy of Waldorf, Maryland, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was 75 years old. Born on March 22, 1945 in Montgomery County Maryland to the late Paul and Thelma Miller.
Sissy was a dedicated mother who truly treasured her children and family. She especially loved her role as Maw Maw to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She embraced every moment spent with them. She and her husband Bob worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children, but most importantly showed them the meaning of true love. She proudly boasted to anyone that would listen about all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is remembered for having meaningful conversations and made friends everywhere she went. Despite her large family, Sissy always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob Leo Murphy; her son Donald Rae Murphy; stepson Bobby Leo Murphy; and sisters Mary O'Quinn, Catharine Grant, Thelma Clark, and Margret Hovasapian.
She is survived by daughters Charlotte Watts and husband David of Charlotte Hall, MD; Susie Slack and husband Bill of La Plata, MD; Olivia Weiss and husband Robert of Waldorf, MD; Lisa Slack and husband David of St. Mary's, MD; Nikki Storey and husband David of NC; Mandy Honeycutt and husband James of NC; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; three brothers, Bradley, Paul and Arthur Miller and four sisters, Charlotte Pickeral, Gloria Miller, Lillian Kennel, and Linda Dixon.
Pallbearers are Donald and Thomas Murphy, Ray Slack, Nick Watts, Andrew Murphy, David Watts and Bill Slack.
Visitation on Tuesday, January 05, 2021 from 12:00PM to 1:30PM at Kneeling Point Church( NEW LIFE CHURCH )9690 Shepherds Creek Place,La Plata, Maryland 20646, funeral Service will begin promptly at 1:30PM. burial will take place at TRINITY MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY, Waldorf. MD Services Entrusted to TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, P.A.,White Plains
