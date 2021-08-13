BLUFFTON, SC — Orval Lee Bowen was born in 1935 to Margaret Rogers Bowen and H. Leland Bowen. He graduated from Calvert High School and went to Western Maryland College on a Senatorial Scholarship. In 1957 he received his BA degree. Dr. Bowen entered the US Army as an officer and completed airborne training. He was the company commander of the 121st army engineers. He also served 8 years in the National Guard. Later, Dr. Bowen spent 33 years in public school education as a teacher and administrator. He also served as an adjunct professor of several universities. He received his M.Ed and PhD from George Washington University. He was a proponent of career/vocational education and is published in that field. His care and direction of students and young adults and their ability to enter the work force was always his mission. Of all his achievements, he was most proud of his four children, Tracy, Ronni, Edie, and Eric and their professional accomplishments. His four grandchildren, Diana, Nichole, Sydney, and Basil were also a source of much pride and happiness. He and his wife retired to Heathsville, VA where he served on the school board. Then, off to Sun City Hilton Head, SC where his last 15 years were spent playing golf, traveling, and volunteering with mentally challenged adults. Dr. Bowen is survived by the love of his life, his partner and wife of many wonderful years, Theresa Organt Bowen. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren. He donated his body to the Medical School of the University of South Carolina. His remains will be interred in the Bowen Family burial site at the Asbury Methodist Cemetery in Barstow, MD. Dr. Bowen encouraged his friends and family to be organ donors. Donations may be made to your favorite youth organization in his name.
To plant a tree in memory of Orval Bowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.