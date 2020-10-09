NEWBURG — Oynaks Johnson age 81 departed this life on October 04, 2020 in La Plata, Md. Oynaks is survived by his loving wife, children other family members and friends. Viewing is Saturday, October 10, 2020 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Issue, MD 20664. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
