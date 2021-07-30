PORT TOBACCO — PATRICE ANNETTA MATTHEWS age 55 of Port Tobacco, Maryland departed this life on July 19, 2021. Patrice is survived by her loving family and many friends. Viewing, Saturday, July 31, 2021 , 10:30 am until 11:45 am, Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 201 St. Marys Ave., La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial, ST. CATHERINES CATHOLIC CHURCH CEMETERY, McConchie, Maryland. Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICE MATTHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
