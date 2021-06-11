INDIAN HEAD — Peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, Patricia Ann Mercer more affectionately called Pat, transitioned to eternal life.
Viewing, 9:00 a.m. until Life Celebration, 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery in Glymont, Md.
