CHESAPEAKE BEACH — Pat Young of Ocean City, formerly of Chesapeake Beach, passed away on December 24, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. She died peacefully surrounded in the last months by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew and Mary Jo Young of Forest Heights, Md., and sister Debbie Jane Kennedy of Naples, Fla..
Pat was a proud 1965 alumnus of Oxon Hill High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and Bowie State where she earned degrees in English Education and Secondary Administration and Supervision. She enjoyed an impactful career of 35 years in Maryland as a teacher and administrator. Her dedication to being a challenging educator began in St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties and concluded in Calvert County where she served as a teacher, vice principal, principal, and director. In 1988, she was named principal of Calvert Middle School making her the first woman secondary principal in Calvert County Public School history. While there, she was awarded the 1994 Washington Post Distinguished Educational Leadership Award. Pat had an uncanny memory for her students’ names and details from even the early years, and often was sought out by students and parents decades later with memories and thanks.
Pat completed her career with Calvert County in 2007 after serving in several Central Office roles, most notably as Director of Instruction and Director of Human Resources. Many teachers and administrators attribute their start and commitment for public education to Pat’s guidance and mentorship, as tough-loving as it could sometimes be. During her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering, living at the beach, making new friends, traveling, entertaining the families’ younger ones, music, cards, and the Packers. Her wit, warmth, generosity and spirit will be missed.
Pat is survived by a long, beloved list of family and friends: sister, Jo Anne (Richard) Shaw of St. Michaels; brothers, Andy (Debbie) of Atlanta and Randy (Barbie) of Accokeek MD; brother-in-law, Jon Kennedy; nieces/ nephews: Becky, Rick (Julie/ Jack, Jenny, James, Josie), Susan (Hamilton/ Henry, Clara), Sarah (Lance), Amy (Rob/ Andy, Jane), David, Shelley (Rob), Nicholas, Danny; her Calvert, Ocean City, Delaware, and GBOGH friends; extended family, and those considered family: Kathy, Jessica (Kevin/ Mikayla, Abigail), Michael (Nick/ Thea).
A celebration of life is expected for Summer 2021. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice, perhaps based on a shared interest of yours and Pat’s.
