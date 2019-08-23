LA PLATA, MD — Patricia “Patty” Sue Gyorda (Morelan), age 79, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD next to her three children.
She was a beloved resident of La Plata for over 48 years. Born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 18, 1939, she attended Washington Irving High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Clarksburg. After marrying Jack Gyorda in 1963, the couple moved to Silver Spring and then to La Plata in 1971. As a registered nurse for 58 years, she was an instructor at Charles County Community College and worked at Charles County Nursing Home for two decades, becoming the Director of Nursing for six years. She continued to train nursing students as a CPR instructor until 2018. Patty was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality, the Charles County Arts Alliance, Mattawoman Creek Art Center, and local book and lunch groups. Patty was a selfless mother, a dedicated teacher, an artist, and beach lover during winters in Ft. Myers, FL.
Daughter of Mancil Morelan and Gioconda Torchia. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband of 48 years, John Michael Gyorda, Jr. (Jack).
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Fuentes of Annapolis; two sons, Michael Patrick Gyorda (Lisa) of Silver Spring and John Morelan Gyorda (Megan) of Annapolis; her sister, Trudy Moodispaugh of Bridgeport, WV; and her grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Grace, and John Bennett.
Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Mount Carmel Monastery Chapel. Interment on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 AM at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham.
Memorial contributions in Patty’s name are asked to Mt. Carmel Monastery 5678 Mt. Carmel Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
