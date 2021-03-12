CHARLOTTE HALL — Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home at the age of 91. Paul grew up in southern Minnesota and served in the Army from 1951 to 1953.
Paul and his wife Marge moved to St. Leonard, Md., in 2001 and became active members of their community. They volunteered at the local hospital, participated in the Southern Pines Senior Center, and attended our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Paul served on the Calvert County Commission on Aging and volunteered for Partners In Care. He worked part-time at Flag Harbor Marine Services and enjoyed interacting with all the boaters and fishermen.
He is survived by daughter Teresa Dyer and her husband Curtis of Alexandria, Va., grandson Marshall Dyer (Becca) of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., granddaughter Brittany Dyer (Gilbert) of North Fork, Calif., and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Calvert Hospice at www.calverthospice.org.
Interment of his and his wife’s ashes in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date.
For a more detailed obituary or to leave a note for the family, please visit www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
