BRYANS ROAD — Peggy Anne DePew, 79, died January 2, 2020. Friends will be received at the Williams Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of funeral service at 12:30 PM. Internment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Peggy Anne DePew (Ward)
