HAGERSTOWN — On December 5, 2020, Peggy Jean Hill Cusic, of Hagerstown, Md., went to be with her Lord.
Peggy, born in Asheville, N.C., on May 10, 1927, was the tenth of ten children to the late Lewis Watson and Mabel Varner Hill. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and graduated from Oxon Hill High School where she met her husband, Joseph (Herb) H. Cusic.
She was employed by the U. S. Navy.
She leaves behind four sons, Alan N. (Martha) of Elkwood, Va., Thomas E., of Hagerstown, Md., Joseph A., of Republic, Ohio, and James D., of Waldorf, Md.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was the last of a generation. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Michelle.
Funeral services were held 4 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown.
Pastor Mark Chapman will officiate. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Activities Department at Elmcroft, 1175 Professional Court, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Blvd., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
