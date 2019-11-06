WALDORF — Percy Eugene Roberson, II was born April 5, 1972 to Percy Roberson, Sr. and Ida Marie LeBlanc Roberson in Houston, TX, Harris County.
He attended M. B. Smiley High School in Houston, TX. After which, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he went about establishing a name, reputation and standard for all sailors to follow. Percy retired the Navy after twenty years of honorable service and a treasure chest of international experiences.
Late Friday evening, November 1, 2019, Percy Eugene "PJ" Roberson, II transitioned into Heaven. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida "Sis" LeBlanc-Roberson. He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his homegoing a loving and devoted wife, Sherry V. Roberson of Waldorf, Maryland; son, Percy Eugene "Tre" Roberson, III of Waldorf, Maryland; sister, Angela Marie Roberson of Houston, TX; and a host of relatives and adoring friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10AM until 11:30AM with Services to follow at 12Noon at the Calvary Gospel Church, 11150 Berry Road, Waldorf, Maryland.
Interment will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:45PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
