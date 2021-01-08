BADEN — Philip Clyde Watson Sr., 91, of Baden, Md., died on December 31, 2020, of complications from Covid. He was born at home on October 25, 1929, to the late Clyde Edward Watson and Thelma Ona Townshend Watson.
Phil grew up as a farmer and waterman on the Patuxent River following in the footsteps of many generations of his family before him. He grew tobacco on the family farm with his father and fished and crabbed on the Patuxent River. Phil loved to hunt and fish and spent many happy days in a duck blind or on the river fishing commercially and for pleasure. His circle of friends was extensive and spanned many generations.
After his marriage to Betty Page Young in 1950, he began work with his father-in-law, Page Young and eventually became co-owner of Young & Watson, Inc. a library equipment business.
Phil and his late wife Betty, his one true love, were married for nearly 60 years before she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2009.
Phil was predeceased by his wife Betty and his brother Russell G. Watson, Sr. He is survived by his brother Laurie Gene Watson of Hampton, Va., and sister Jean Briscoe Richards of Brandywine, and children Patty Watson Dolesh of Aquasco, Ruth Watson Tabb of Brandywine, Philip Clyde Watson, Jr, of Brandywine, and Carolyn Virginia Watson of Rehoboth Beach, Del. Phil had four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral and burial will be private. A memorial gathering will be planned later. Phil will be interred at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Brandywine, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church cemetery fund, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD, 20613 or to RES Homecare, 26595 Lawrence Adams Drive, Mechanicsville, MD, 20659, who will use donations made in Phil’s name to buy medical supplies for patients who cannot afford them.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.