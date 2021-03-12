WALDORF — Philip Everett Long age 72 of Waldorf, Md., departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021. Phil is survived by his loving family and many friends.
Viewing, Tuesday March 16, 2021 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Md. Burial, Oldfield Episcopal Chapel Cemetery, Hughesville, Md. Full obituary under Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
