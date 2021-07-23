OAK HILL, Fla. — Philip Gordon Rigby Sr. of Oak Hill, Fla., died on Monday, July 5, 2021, at home with his family at his side. He was 96 years old.
Born December 18, 1924, in Beverly, Mass., he was the son of the late Philip Augustus and Anna Gordon Rigby. Phil grew up in Danvers, Mass., in a close-knit extended family. On December 19, 1941, at age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and was inducted at the Boston Naval Yard on January 3, 1942. During WWII he served in the Armed Guard as a radio operator on merchant vessels MV St. James, SS Cheribusco, and SS Gulfcrest. He was assigned to the Destroyer USS Mayrant (DD-402) where he served in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Pacific Theaters. Following the war Phil served on the ice breaker USS Edisto (AGB-2) during the Nanook II expedition, and the USS Warrenton (DD-843). In 1950, during the Korean War, he entered the submarine service where he earned his Dolphins, serving on the USS Becuna (SS319), USS Sirago (SS485), USS Sea Leopard (SS483) and USS Requin (SS481). He obtained the rank of Chief Petty Officer during his naval career.
For his service to his country, Phil was awarded the following medals: The Merchant Marine; European, Africa and Middle Eastern Campaign (3 stars); American Campaign; Asiatic, Pacific Campaign (1 star); National Defense; World War II Victory; and Good Conduct.
Phil returned to civilian life in 1954 and went to work in communications for the Department of Defense. In his 37-year-career with the federal government, he participated in the evolution from Morse Code to computer communications. At the time of his retirement in 1978, he was a site manager for the Military Traffic Management Command.
Phil married Naomi Hyndshaw in Mount Rainer, Md., on February 18, 1950. Together they raised eight children in homes in Fairfax, VA, and Fort Washington, Md., eventually retiring to a home in La Plata, MD. Phil was a loving husband for 65 years, until Naomi’s death in 2015. Two years later he moved to Florida to live with his youngest son and wife, Tim and Trina. Phil truly enjoyed and was always very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. An avid model builder, the wooden sailing vessels that he constructed over the years were of such fine detail and craftsmanship that one was even on display at the Washington, D.C., Naval Yard. He was an active member of the American Legion, VFW, and Knights of Columbus until his death.
Phil is survived by his children: Sharon Miller and her husband Bruce of Leland, N.C., Nonie Whiting and her husband John of Greenbelt, Md., Philip Jr. and his wife Nancy of Manassas, Va., Patrick Sr. and his wife Deborah of Celina, Texas, Joseph and his wife Catherine of Indian Land, S.C., Timothy and his wife Trina of Oak Hill, Fla.; thirteen grandchildren, three step-grandsons, eleven great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandson.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife Naomi; daughters Margaret (Peggy) Southard and Colleen Rigby; brothers Ralph, William, and John; sisters Doris, Eileen, and Joan; and grandson Brian Miller.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Md., on August 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.
Memorial donations can be made to either the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue or the Humane Society.
