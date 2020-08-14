INDIAN HEAD — Philip Randolph Brown, age 74 transitioned to eternal life on August 03, 2020 . Viewing, Friday August 14, 2020 , 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial 11 am at St. Marys Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Ave. East , Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Burial, St. Charles Cemetery, Glymont, Md. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, Md.
