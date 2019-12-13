MARBURY — Ralph “Al” Shives 89, of Marbury, Maryland died December 9, 2019. Friends will be received at Pisgah United Methodist Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Condolences for family and friends williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Ralph Shives
To send flowers to the family of Ralph Shives, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
Service information
Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
7020 Poorhouse Road
Pisgah, MD 20646
7020 Poorhouse Road
Pisgah, MD 20646
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Visitation begins.
Dec 13
Funeral Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
7020 Poorhouse Road
Pisgah, MD 20646
7020 Poorhouse Road
Pisgah, MD 20646
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.