MECHANICSVILLE — Randy Crutchfield, 63 of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away on January 20, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side.
Randy was born January 23, 1957, in Beckley, WV to Janet L. Coldiron and Ernest H. Crutchfield.
Randy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His grandson Amari was his “little man” and he was Amari’s “Grump Grump”. They adored each other. Randy cherished every moment he had with his ‘little man’,
Randy was one of a kind. He was loved by many, but only tolerated very few himself. If you were fortunate enough to be part of his circle you knew he had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends. His favorite saying was “Do I look like a freakin people person?” You had to know him to appreciate him and his dry sense of humor. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Chaney; daughter, Victoria Dernar (Doneven); Grandson, Amari Dernar; Mother, Janet Peyton; Three Sisters, Melanie De-Campo (George); Kim Brogan (Kevin); Robin Allen (Curt); and his Uncle Louie and Aunt Betty Gall.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.