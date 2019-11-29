BERLIN —Raymond Arthur Richards, Sr. passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin, Maryland. Born November 5, 1927 in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Arthur Columbus and Martha Elizabeth Richards, and the brother of the late William Ralph Richards. Ray was the loving husband of the late Virginia Young Richards. He is survived by his son Raymond A. (Chip) Richards, Jr. (the husband of Donna J.) and his daughter Page R. Cosgrove (the wife of Brian G.). Ray is also survived by his brothers Robert L. Richards and Ronald E. Richards. Other survivors include three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Raymond was a very dedicated and successful trial attorney who practiced in downtown Baltimore for more than 40 years, specializing in worker's compensation and insurance litigations. He enlisted into active service of the Army in January of 1946. Afterwards Ray enrolled at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he obtained his undergraduate degree. He received his graduate law degree from the University of Baltimore and was admitted to the Maryland bar in July of 1953. Ray was a senior partner of the Baltimore law firm that is now Rollins, Smalkin, Richards and Mackie. He was also a member of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Bar Association of Baltimore County, the Maryland State and American Bar Associations, and the Association of Insurance Attorneys.
A service for family and friends will be held at the Immanuel United Methodist Church at 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.; followed by a celebration of life to be held at the Baden Firehouse located at 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel United Methodist Church in care of Reverend Dr. John C. Warren.
